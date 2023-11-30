Carla Rose Johnson West Smith passed from this life Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. She was the daughter of Richard Arnold Johnson and Isabel Laura Woodward, and was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Wenatchee, Washington.

Carla leaves nine children, Katherine Marlene Hardie, Lawrence Earl West, Diane Marilyn Aubry (Rand), Constance Marie Rhoten (Kent), and Curtis Arnold West (Julia), Bruce Smith (Jan), Richard Smith (Diann), Connie Barnes, and Gary Smith (Kim). Carla’s descendants include 40 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren, plus one due in March, and 8 great-great-grandchildren, plus one due in March. Carla was preceded in death by her husband Alex, a son David Cassidy Smith, a granddaughter Shannon Rhoten Emerson, and a great-grandson Riley Burton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, at the LDS Church, 777 Skyline Dr., Tooele, Utah.

Viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; services in the chapel from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by dedication of the grave at the Tooele City Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East.