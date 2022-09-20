Carol Lorraine Armstrong Loveless, passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 89. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband Don Allen Loveless, and is survived by her five children, 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Carol was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised in Salt Lake, lived in the greater Seattle area for 28 years, and has resided in Tooele for the last 24.

Carol met her sweetheart Don and married Nov. 14, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple, they were married for 66 years. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving children in the Primary organization for more than 20 years. Later, Carol served with Don as an ordinance worker for 14 years in the Seattle and Salt Lake Temples.

Carol dedicated her life to serving her children and grandchildren. She left her family a legacy of love, faith, and compassion. Her joy was the gospel of Jesus Christ, she knew it, she lived it, and she loved it. Her parting wish is that we “love one another.”

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the LDS Whitaker Ward, 751 N. 520 East, Tooele, Utah. Friends and family may visit beginning at 11 a.m. Carol will be laid to rest in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.