Carolyn Edna Parker was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Florence, Alabama. She passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Tooele, Utah. She died from complications of dementia which she had suffered from for approximately fourteen years.

Carolyn spent most of her childhood in Dublin, Georgia. She attended Dublin High School. She then met the love of her life and husband Lamar Parker. They were married in 1962 in Dublin, Georgia and sealed for all-time and eternity in the Logan Utah Temple in 1970. She and her husband ran a large farm in Montrose, Georgia, raising hogs, cows, goats, corn, peanuts, and cotton. She obtained an accounting tech certificate at the Heart of Georgia Technical College after raising her children. She worked as an accounting supervisor at the Heart of Georgia Technical College until her retirement. She loved gardening, doing ceramics, singing and dancing with her husband. She sang at many weddings, funerals and church functions. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings including Relief Society President and Primary President. Her favorite calling in church was chorister in the Primary where she loved teaching Primary songs to the children.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her sweetheart and husband Alma “Lamar” Parker, parents Barton and Kathleen Cooper, and sister Judy Cooper. Carolyn will forever be remembered by her two sons Britt Parker of Montrose, Georgia; and “Al” Alma Lamar Parker II (Christy) of Tooele, Utah; and her six grandchildren “Trey” Alma Lamar Parker III (Clara) of Montrose, Georgia; Jessica Cattles (Rowdy) of Layton, Utah; Somer Parker of Montrose, Georgia; Garrett Parker of Tooele, Utah; Shana Parker of Warner Robins, Georgia; and Jonathan Parker (Lauren) of Ogden, Utah; and two great-grandchildren Jay and Staton. She will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings Anne Ellertson of San Marcos, Texas; and Joe Cooper (Peggy) of Flowery Branch, Georgia.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Dublin Memorial Gardens, 2986 US-80, Dublin, Georgia. Stanley Funeral Home in Dublin will be taking care of the arrangements.