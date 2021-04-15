Carpenter selected UHSAA ‘Theatre Educator of the Year’

Stansbury High School teacher Glen Carpenter is the force that propels Stallion Drama to new heights every year. This week, the Utah High School Activities Association selected him as “Theatre Educator of the Year.”

Carpenter currently serves as the school’s drama director, debate coach, and performing arts chairman. He has taught at SHS since the school first opened in 2009.

“It’s great to have him on our staff. He runs an excellent program and the shows he puts on are wonderful,” said Kalem Norton, SHS vice principal.

During his tenure as drama director, Stansbury High School has won five state drama championships and several region titles.

The award-winner said he loves the passion and talent his students have for the theatre program. “They’re the reason I teach. They’re the reason I return to the classroom every year.”

Carpenter has earned many accolades through the years, but “Theatre Educator of the Year” is a first.

He said the key to the success of the Stallion Drama program is the students and their drive for excellence. Also, their ability to work together and celebrate each other.

“I think it’s the fact that I push the kids to believe in themselves and reach for what they thought was unreachable. I feel like my students have a drive for excellence that reaches the next level. They want to give an excellent performance, they want to achieve the best they can achieve. I also teach them to be competitive, but celebrate everyone, if they have a good attitude it shows not only to the audience, but to everyone they deal with,” Carpenter said.

He said that participating in drama helps kids be better students, it helps them get higher test scores, and it helps them use every ounce of their brain.

Leaders at the school have said Carpenter is able to pull the best out of his students.

Stallion Drama will close out its season this year with a production of the musical “Matilda.” The musical will run May 7-17, and tickets may be purchased at stalliondrama.org.