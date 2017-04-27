Car’s engine catches fire

A car caught fire on 200 West in Tooele Tuesday afternoon, sparking a closure of a portion of the street while crews battled the blaze.

The fire was first reported around 1:20 p.m. north of the intersection of 400 North and 200 West, according to Tooele County dispatch reports. The engine compartment of the compact white Honda caught fire first, before spreading into the passenger compartment, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse.

The driver and passengers in the vehicle were able to escape the vehicle unharmed, which was parked on the side of the street, facing southbound. A fire engine from Tooele City Fire Department arrived at 1:28, with crews quickly knocking down the flames pouring out the front of the vehicle.

Firefighters used an external attack on the front of the car before spraying inside the main compartment. The hood of the car was eventually pried open by fire crews to douse any hotspots inside the car’s engine compartment.