Carter sentenced to prison for causing death of her toddler

A Wendover woman was sentenced to prison on Feb. 26 for her toddler’s death two and a half years ago.

April Carter, 30, was sentenced to 1-15 years at the Utah State Prison by 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson at the Gordon R. Hall Courthouse.

The sentence was to start immediately, according to Chief Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle. The court strongly recommended that she serve the whole sentence but that is just a recommendation, according to Searle.

“The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has sole jurisdiction over Ms. Carter and decides the actual time she will serve now that she has been committed to prison,” Searle said.

On Sept. 27, 2017, Wendover police were dispatched to a cardiac arrest at Carter’s residence, according to a probable cause statement. Officers performed CPR on the victim but were unable to revive the child.

The medical examiner’s office performed an external exam of the victim the following day and documented bruises on the child’s head, face, neck, chest, elbows, and feet. A spinal fluid sample contained blood, which means there was head trauma, according to the examiner’s report.

During the full autopsy, the medical examiner’s office determined that the victim suffered from several broken ribs, including five on the left side, and three on the right, according to the statement. The fractures seemed to be healing and were not consistent with life saving measures.

The autopsy also determined that the child suffered from signs of brain swelling and hemorrhage. The medical examiner’s office said the injuries were not the result of normal childhood development, but consistent with severe blunt force trauma.

Carter initially plead not guilty to a charge of first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder in November 2018.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Carter plead guilty to a second degree felony charge of child abuse homicide and waived her rights to a preliminary hearing and a trial by jury.

Due to a conflict of interest with the Tooele County Attorney’s Office, Carter’s case was prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office, according to Searle.