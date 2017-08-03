Carver Louis and Old Lincoln Highway to play this Friday

A local band featuring a former Tooele High School quarterback will play at Fridays on Vine this week.

Carver Louis and Old Lincoln Highway will perform at the Aquatic Center Park on Friday at 7 p.m. The band features former THS quarterback Carver Jaramillo, who graduated from high school last year. He is the lead singer and guitarist.

“It’s always fun to play in front of your home crowd, in your own backyard, and for friends and family who can’t always come and see you at other places,” Jaramillo said. “We’re coming up on our two-year anniversary as a band.”

The group specializes in modern country, rock and alternative. They got their start back in August 2015.

“I got approached by two guys — Erik Hansen and Mike Sutton — and they asked me if I wanted to play in a band,” Jaramillo said. “From there, I was like, ‘yeah, sure, I’ll come to band practice.’”

Friday’s performance will be the first time on the Aquatic Center Park stage at Fridays on Vine for Carver Louis and Old Lincoln Highway.

Last week, the band played for the first time at Country FanFest on the campground stage to open the festival.

“It turned out much better than I expected,” Jaramillo said. “We had a lot of our fans out there, and we made some new fans. We got some good feedback. Those festivals are great with all those top artists.”

He said the band is also excited to play at the Idaho Moonfest Musical Festival later this month in Idaho Falls on Aug. 18-21, The festival runs in conjunction with the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Hansen sings and helps with percussion, while Sutton is the main drummer. Other band members are Zack Tso on lead guitar, Greg Johnson on bass and vocals, and Dan Janssen on guitar.

Fridays on Vine will conclude for the season on Aug. 11 with Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band.

Fridays on Vine begin every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park at 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.