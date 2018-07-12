Carver Louis to play at Fridays on Vine this week

Tooele’s Carver Louis will perform twice this month in his home county starting with Fridays on Vine this week at Aquatic Center Park in Tooele, and again at Country Fanfest on July 26 at Deseret Peak Complex.

Last month, Louis closed out the Tooele Arts Festival

“My crew and I have been traveling all over the place this year playing at venues ranging from major country music festivals with 10,000 in attendance to small charity events for those with disabilities,” Louis said.

“The entertainment business is like the weather in Utah, you never know what is coming your way,” he said. “But I’ve been fortunate enough to get some amazing shows that I’m very thankful for.”

The country music band will follow up Friday’s on Vine with appearances at Draper Days on Saturday, Pat’s Barbeque on July 20, Country Fanfest on July 26, Morgan County Fair on Aug. 2, and Bear Lake Raspberry Days on Aug. 3.

Louis is also known as Carver Jaramillo who graduated from Tooele High School in 2016 and starred as quarterback for the Buffaloes. He turned down a few football scholarships to pursue music.

He started playing guitar and singing during his freshman year.

“We went to a local thing called Beanstock — a little thing up Settlement Canyon — and I got asked to play two or three songs up there, and that’s where I first got my thing,” Louis said.

His band closed out for the Tooele Fourth of July Celebration in 2015 and has been performing ever since.

The group plays country music with tremendous energy, according to caverlouis.com.

Louis has opened for Diamond Rio, John Michael Montgomery, Uncle Kracker, Black hawk, Trick Pony, Carly Pierce, Midland and LoCash.

He will open for Morgan Evans at this year’s Country Fanfest.

Louis’s band includes Zach Tso on lead guitar, Mike Sutton on drums, Gregg Johnson on base and Dan Janssen on guitar.

Fridays on Vine begins every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park at 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.