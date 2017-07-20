Case continues for former coach charged with abuse

The former Grantsville High School football coach charged with sexual abuse and tampering with a witness appeared in 3rd District Court for a motion hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Curtis Lee Ware, 48, is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and four counts of misdemeanor lewdness.

Ware is also charged with third-degree felony tampering with a witness in a separate but related case.

Ware pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing on June 6.

In the witness tampering case, the affidavits from former Grantsville City Attorney Joel Linares, Grantsville City Police Detective Lydon Allred and the victim were submitted earlier this month. On Tuesday, Allred and the victim were examined and cross-examined by Ware’s attorney, Susanne Gustin and Tooele County Chief Deputy Attorney Gary Searle, respectively.

Gustin questioned Allred and the victim on the content of the affidavits and conversations they had with Searle concerning the cases against Ware. Gustin also asked the victim about changes they requested to the affidavit, which was written by Searle and approved by the victim.

After the examination and cross-examination, Gustin requested copies of the transcripts of the body camera footage from Allred and his text message exchanges with the victim within one month. The hearing, which was continued, will resume on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Grantsville City Police Department, the victims of the sexual abuse were 16 and 17 years old. The allegations against Ware were brought to the attention of school officials and police last September; a second juvenile victim was later identified in the investigation.

In interviews with both victims, they described being touched inappropriately and one victim was sexually assaulted, according to a probable cause statement from Grantsville City police.