Caucus meetings select county, state delegates for conventions

The Tooele County Democratic and Republican parties held caucus meetings Tuesday night, and as of late Wednesday Republican Party officials were still receiving reports on attendance.

“It looks like some precincts were up in attendance and others were down,” said Holly Crowley-Rabanne, Tooele County Republican Party chairwoman.

She declined to estimate attendance, preferring to wait until all reports were in and the information compiled.

Republican Party caucus meetings were held at various schools, fire stations, businesses, town halls and homes throughout the county.

For Tooele County Democrats, county caucus attendance was easier to count. The whole party gathered at Clarke Johnsen Junior High School for its caucus meetings.

“One of my goals is to grow the party and caucus attendance so we can’t all meet in one place,” said Amanda Graf, Tooele County Democratic Party chairwoman.

Graf said the turnout for the Democratic caucus meetings totaled around 70 people.

Caucus meetings for both parties experienced a surge in attendance in 2016 as both parties held presidential primary elections during their caucus meetings.

Tooele County Republicans reported over 3,000 people at their 2016 caucus meetings compared to 2,200 in 2014.

Tooele County Democrats had 1,233 people vote in the presidential primary during their 2016 caucus meeting compared to 122 who attended caucus meetings in 2014.

Countywide, there are 12,449 voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party and 2,674 affiliated with the Democratic Party, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilynn Gillette.

Rabanne said the precinct caucus meeting had a good discussion of issues and candidates.

At the Community Learning Center, 22 people who attended the Tooele 21st precinct Republican Caucus, elected precinct officers and delegates with little discussion.

“We didn’t need to discuss a lot,” said Ralph Pierce, who said he has been attending caucus meetings for four years. “We are all neighbors. We go to church together and know each other. And we understand the need for good government.”

The Democrats combined meeting allowed all caucus attendees to hear from Democratic candidates prior to meeting in their precinct groups to elect officers and delegates.

There are no county races with more than one Democratic candidate, but Democratic delegates to the party’s state convention will choose between two candidates for U.S. House District 2 and three candidates for U.S. Senate.

Attendees at the Democratic caucus meetings also had the opportunity to sign petitions for changing the process of redistricting, legalizing medical marijuana, expanding Medicare, and preserving the dual route to primary ballots — Count My Vote.

“I was pleased with the caucuses,” Graf said. “We had some new people show up. A lot of people volunteered. And we had a lot of interest in the ‘LDS Dem Caucus,’ so Mormons can be Democrats.”

The only petition at the Republican Party caucus meetings was Keep My Voice’s Freedom of Association petition that would keep the caucus/convention system and eliminate the petition route to the primary ballot.

At the Tooele County Republican Convention to be held April 13, the county delegates selected Tuesday night will be asked to choose between two candidates for county commission seat A, three candidates for county commission seat B, two candidates for county auditor, and two candidates for county sheriff.

At the state Republican Party Convention on April 21, there will be 12 candidates for U.S. Senate, three candidates for U.S. House District 2, and three candidates for state Senate District 17.

Among the attendees at Tuesday night’s Republican caucus meeting for the Tooele 21st precinct was 18-year-old, first time voter, Jordan Alverson.

“It was interesting,” Alverson said. “I’m going to be doing political stuff my whole life, so I thought I may as well start tonight. My voice can be heard.”