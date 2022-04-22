Cause of Wednesday morning power outage undetermined

Over 18,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers left in the dark for over an hour ♦

Over 18,506 Rocky Mountain Power customers lost service for around an hour and ten minutes on Wednesday morning, as of Thursday morning the company wasn’t certain what caused the outage.

Early Wednesday morning — at 3:37 a.m. to be precise, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s spokesperson, David Eskelsen — over 18,506 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Magna and Tooele County lost power.

At 3:49 a.m. on April 20, Rocky Mountain Power tweeted, “We’re aware of a power outage affecting 11,020 customers in Tooele, and Magna. The cause of the outages is under investigation, and we are working to restore your service as quickly as possible. For updates text OUT to 759677 or visit http://rockymountainpower.net/outages.”

At 4:10 p.m. a Rocky Mountain Power customer in Tooele City notified Rocky Mountain Power that their power was out by text.

Rocky Mountain Power replied, “RMP Acct Alert: Crew Under investigation. Cause: under investigation. Estimated restore time 01:00 PM on 04/20. We appreciate your patience & outage has been reported.”

Service was restored around 4:45 a.m. on April 20, Eskelsen said.

According to Eskelsen, the cause of the outage was loss of transmission service from the terminal substation in Salt Lake City to the Pine Canyon substation in Tooele, Eskelsen said.

When asked on Thursday morning what caused the loss of transmission, Eskelsen said the cause was not known. The cause is under investigation and may take a while, according to Eskelsen.