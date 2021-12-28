CDC updates COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guideline

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines on Monday for isolation of people with COVID-19 and the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.

The recommended isolation period for people with COVID-19 was reduced from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic. The five days of isolation are to be followed with five days of wearing a mask when around others.

The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally one or two days prior to onset of symptoms and two to three days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for another five days to minimize the risk of infecting others, according to the CDC.

The CDC also updated the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.

For people who are unvaccinated, or are more than six months out from their second mRNA vaccine dose, or more than 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and not yet boosted — the CDC now recommends a 5-day quarantine followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days

If a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, the exposed person should wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to be quarantined following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure.

If exposed people develop symptoms they should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms the symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

Both updates come as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. and reflects the current science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious, according to the CDC.

Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine is approximately 35%. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores vaccine effectiveness against infection to 75%.

COVID-19 vaccination decreases the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. CDC strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 16 and older.

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, according to the CDC.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. “These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”