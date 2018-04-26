Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
April 26, 2018
Cedar Fort man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Cedar Fort man died in a single-vehicle accident on state Route 73 early Tuesday morning in Tooele County, according to a release from Utah Highway Patrol. 

A 1995 Honda Accord, driven by Joshua Anderson, 36, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed near mile post 9 on SR-73 at 4:56 a.m., according to UHP. The driver failed to navigate a slight curve in the roadway, crossing into the eastbound lane and off the shoulder of the road. 

Once the car left the road, it struck a culvert and rolled multiple times, according to UHP. The Accord came to rest on its roof, facing southeast. 

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries, the release said.

 

