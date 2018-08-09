Cedar Mountain fire is now out

A fire that burned nearly 14,000 acres in the Cedar Mountain wilderness is now reported as out, according to UtahFireInfo.gov.

The fire, sparked by lightning on July 27, began as four separate starts and was left unattended for 36 hours due to its remote location, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

A team of eight smoke jumpers were initially dispatched to the blazes, but shortly after landing, their equipment was destroyed by fire and the team had to be evacuated from the mountains by helicopter, Walton said. None of the smoke jumpers were hurt.

As the fire continued to grow, the federal Bureau of Land Management requested full suppression on the fire to protect high value resources surrounding the mountain range. The fire burned primarily in bunch grasses and junipers.

There were no threats to structures or major roads, though visitors in Skull Valley and driving on Interstate 80 would be able to see the smoke, according to the BLM.