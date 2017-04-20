Cedar Mountain wild horses up for adoption this Saturday

Horse expert Lisa Reid said that horses from the Cedar Mountain Herd Management Area in Tooele County are known for color and conformation.

“Conformation is how the horse is put together; how they are built,” Reid said.

Specifically, it is the outline of a horse as dictated primarily by its bone and muscle structure, according to thehorse.com. It also is about the length of the bones, the angles of the joints, and the proportion and overall balance of the horse.

These colorful wild horses with good conformation are up for adoption this Saturday at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Facility in Delta, Utah. The facility’s gates open at 9 a.m. with viewing until 10 a.m. when competitive bidding begins.

“This is the first opportunity the public will have to adopt one of these beautifully colored horses,” said Reid, who is a public relations specialist for the BLM. “We sure hope we can adopt out 20 to 30 of them.”

The Cedar Mountain HMA is located in Skull Valley and contains 179,584 acres of federal, state and privately owned land, according to the BLM.

“We gathered about 300 horses last February out at Cedar Mountain,” Reid said. “We’ve made room for them in Delta by shipping horses we normally have there to Axtel and other facilities.”

The adoption fee is $125. If more than one person wants the same horse, there will be a bidding process,

To adopt a wild horse, you must be 18 years of age, never convicted of animal abuse or cruelty, and have the proper boarding facilities, according to a BLM press release. Adopters must ensure appropriate transportation is available; no animal will be permitted to load into an unsafe trailer. Adopted horses are required to be taken home on the day of adoption.

The BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros under the authority of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, according to the press release.

The law authorizes the BLM to remove excess wild horses and burros from the range to sustain the health and productivity of public lands. Currently, more than 47,000 off-range horses and burros are fed and cared for in either off-range corrals or off-range pastures at a cost of $49 million year, which accounts for 65 percent of the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program budget.

Each horse or burro placed into private care saves the taxpayer nearly $50,000 in costs over the life of the animal, according to the press release.

The public can view the horses on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the facility in Delta. For those wanting more information about adoption, or to make an appointment, call the Delta Wild Horse and Burro Facility at 435-253-1651 or 435-201-3834.

The Wild Horse and Burro Facility is located at 600 N. 400 West in Delta.