image This statue of Hilda Erickson by sculpture Peter Fillerup pays a quite tribute to the medical and midwife work Erickson performed in her lifetime.

May 31, 2023
Celebration of Hilda Erickson Monument on June 7

Robert Hansen of the Tooele Sons of Utah Pioneers has prepared a celebration for the 26th anniversary of the dedication of the Hilda Erickson Pioneer Memorial Monument that sits in front of Grantsville City Hall. The presentation includes a video of the original dedication ceremony. The monument, which includes a statue of Erickson, Utah’s last living immigrant pioneer, on her horse, was dedicated by James E. Faust who was a member of the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 7, 1997.

The commemoration ceremony will be held on June 7, 2023 at 5 and 7 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the James L. Bevan Pioneer Museum at 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele City. The ceremony lasts 58 minutes. All are welcome.

 

