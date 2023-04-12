Census Bureau shows Tooele County as fastest growing county in Utah

4.2% growth July 2021 to July 2022 ♦

Tooele County was the fastest growing county in Utah in 2022, according to data released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Tooele County’s population grew by 3,200 people from 76,734 to 79,934 as of July 1 of 2021 and 2022. That’s a growth rate of 4.2%, which made Tooele County the fastest growing county by percent, according to the Census Bureau’s data.

Daggett came in second place with a growth rate of 3.8%.

While Tooele County ranked #1 in growth rate, two counties out-ranked Tooele County when it came to total growth.

Utah County added 16,628 people and Washington County grew by 6,204 people from July 1 of 2021 to July 1, 2022. Tooele County’s 3,200 new residents ranked third in raw growth numbers, according to the Census Bureau.

Three counties lost population during the one year period. San Juan County lost 117 people. Summit County lost 132 people. Salt Lake County lost 183 people.

Nationally, Tooele County shared the 4.2% growth rate with nine other counties, with 48 counties ahead of them with a higher growth rate. There were 3,086 counties nationwide that trailed behind them with a lower growth rate.

Tooele County’s growth of 3,200 people in 2022 included a natural change — local births minus deaths — of 554 and 2,572 people that immigrated into the county from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022.

The 2,572 people that moved into the county included 47 people from outside the U.S. and 2,525 from other places within the U.S, according to the Census Bureau.

The two components of growth for Tooele County are 74 people short of the 3,200 growth figure because they include a residual amount of growth that can’t be attributed to a specific growth component, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau data attributes 80% of the county’s 2022 growth to in-migration.

The Utah Population Committee released estimates of county population in December 2022. Their estimates give Tooele County a lower growth number.

The UPC estimated that Tooele County’s population on July 1, 2022 was 77,681, a growth of 1,525 from the July 1, 2021 estimated population of 75,155.

The UPC’s estimates attribute Tooele County’s growth to 539 people from natural change and 986 people from immigration, thus attributing 65% of the growth to in-migration.

The difference between the two is most likely due to different methods used by the two groups to estimate population between census periods. The Census Bureau has to estimate the population of every county in the country, requiring it to use only data and prediction sources that are available for every county nationwide.

UPC only needs to estimate the population of Utah’s 29 counties. It is able to use data sources and methodology that rely on state and local sources. UPC is also able to use contextual information such as local events and conditions to interpret data.

Both population estimates leave Tooele County as Utah’s 7th largest county.