Census estimates city growth

Vernon leading growth by percent ♦

Growth in Tooele County’s incorporated cities and towns slowed down in 2019, but growth continued in all but one municipality in the county.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released their 2019 population estimates for cities and towns across the U.S.

Tooele County’s six municipalities — Grantsville, Rush Valley, Stockton, Tooele, Vernon, and Wendover — grew in their combined population by 17.7% over their 2018 estimated population. The six cities together grew from 49,874 in 2018 to 51,100 in 2019 for a combined total of 1,226 more city dwellers.

Leading the pace in percent growth was Vernon. With 17 new residents in 2018, Vernon grew by 5%.

Grantsville came in second place with 465 new citizens for a 4% growth rate. Tooele City’s 725 new residents ranked it in third place with 2.1% growth.

Stockton, with 682 residents in 2018 and 682 residents in 2019, had a net growth of zero, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Looking at long range growth, over the 10-year span from 2010 to 2019, the fastest growing town in Tooele County — by percentage — was also Vernon, with 107 new residents for a 43% growth rate, not quite doubled in size.

Grantsville added 3,090 residents during that 10-year period for a 34.4% growth rate while Tooele City added 4,286 new citizens for a 13.5% growth rate.

While the Census Bureau report only identifies the estimated population of incorporated cities, subtracting the total incorporated population from an earlier Census Bureau report of the estimated county population, an overall picture of unincorporated population growth can be determined.

The estimated population of unincorporated Tooele County was 15,071 in 2010. In 2019 that number grew by 6,088 — an average of 609 per year — to 21,159. Out of that 21,159, 1,226 were added in 2019.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates population for years between the decennial census. The population estimates are as of July 1 of each year.