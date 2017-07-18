Center Point wants judge to reject UMC auction

County commission ‘bewitched’ by Mitime’s promises, attorney says ♦

The attorney for the denied buyer of the former Miller Motorsports Park rejected Tooele County’s request that a judge approve a public auction for the property now known as Utah Motorsports Campus.

In a motion filed on June 23 with 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy, Tooele County petitioned Skanchy to allow the county to hire a third-party auctioneer to promote and conduct a public auction to sell UMC to the highest bidder.

The attorney for Center Point Management opened his written opposition to Tooele County’s motion with the statement, “Plaintiff asks this court to deny the motion and award plaintiff its attorney fees in having to oppose such a feckless motion.”

Tooele County announced its intention to sell the former Miller Motorsports Park in July 2015. In August 2015, the county announced that it had selected an offer for $20 million for the racetrack from Mitime Utah Investment, a subsidiary of China-based Geely Holding Group.

In accepting Mitime’s offer, the county rejected Center Point Management’s $22.5 million offer.

Center Point Management filed a motion in the 3rd District Court asking that the sale to Mitime be set aside claiming that the county is required by state and county code to accept fair market value.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins issued a ruling in Dec. 2015 setting aside, or canceling, the proposed sale to Mitime. In his ruling, Adkins agreed with Center Point the county did not receive fair market value, which he defined as the highest offer by a qualified buyer.

During the trial, Center Point upped its offer for UMC to $28.1 million, the same value as the racetrack’s assessed value for property tax purposes.

But instead of accepting Center Point’s new offer, the county sold UMC to the county’s redevelopment agency in August 2016 for $20 million.

Center Point filed a motion in the 3rd District Court asking that the sale to the RDA be set aside and that the county be directed by the court to sell the racetrack to Center Point as the “highest, best and only qualifying offer” submitted in the 2015 bidding and sales process.

Following a pre-trial hearing on Center Point’s motion, 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy set aside the sale of UMC to the county’s RDA.

Center Point’s request for the court to direct the sale of UMC is still before the court.

In its motion to have the court approve a public auction, the county requests that Skanchy put the current court proceedings on hold with the idea that the auction will satisfy the requirement that the property be sold for fair market value, rendering the current proceedings mute.

In its statement opposing the auction request, Center Point’s attorney said the county can’t sell UMC in a public auction because the park has already been sold.

“Center Point already submitted the only timely, qualified bid in July 2015, which was also the highest and best bid and for fair market value. … The Racetrack Property was already sold to Center Point,” reads Center Point’s response to the county’s motion.

Furthermore, Center Point’s attorney also asserts in his statement that there is no pleading in this case for which the auction request can be granted, that the auction would violate Tooele County’s own ordinance on the disposition of surplus property, and that the auction will not resolve Center Point’s claim for the property.

Center Point also claims that the Tooele County Commission has caused the County to suffer $13 million in damages by “pursuing their illegal and ill conceived attempts to sell the racetrack property to the Chinese” for the last two years.

The $13 million figure includes the estimated loss on the value of the $28.1 million offered by Center Point at $1.4 million per year, operating losses on two years of UMC for two years at an estimated $2.5 million per year, loss of investment in Tooele County from Center Point’s proposed development at an estimated $2.5 million per year, and an estimated $300,000 in legal expenses paid by Tooele County to fight Center Point’s highest offer for the racetrack, according to Center Point’s calculations.

Center Point asserts that Mitime’s promise of building educational and manufacturing facilities to be “nothing more than smoke and mirrors.”

“The Tooele County Commissioners apparently somehow became bewitched by Mitime’s promises of building an educational facility and a manufacturing facility around the race track. … Further, what Chinese company manufactures anything in the United States rather than back in China, Viet Nam or India?” reads Center Point’s opposition statement.

While not an official spokesperson for the Geely Group, Willem Geyer, who manages the racetrack for UMC, pointed out that Geely, while of Chinese in origin, has become a multi-national, publicly-owned company.

Chinese industrialist Li Shufu founded the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 1986. He currently serves as the chairman of the board for the Geely group.

At the time Geely was making an offer on the former Miller Motorsports Park, through its subsidiary Mitime Investments, Geely had already purchased the Swiss automaker Volvo from Ford Motor Company and the London Taxi Company.

Volvo is building a manufacturing plant in South Carolina with the expectation that cars will roll off the assembly line there in 2018.

Geely also manufactures transmissions in Australia.

Since the 2015 offer for Miller Motorsports Park, Geely acquired 49.9 percent interest in the Malaysian car manufacturer, Proton. Geely’s deal for Proton included a 51 percent interest in U.K.-based Lotus, a manufacturer of sport cars including Formula One racing cars.

Geely also bought a 30-percent interest in Denmark’s Saxo Bank, which operates as a trading, investment, and technology company worldwide, according to Bloomberg.

“If you look at Geely’s second layer of management, you will see more European faces than Chinese,” Geyer said.

The 3rd District Court has not scheduled a hearing on Tooele County’s motion to say proceedings and hold an auction.