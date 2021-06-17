Certified tax rate explained

It’s budget season for Tooele County cities, towns and fiscal year taxing entities, which means it’s time for property tax rate discussions.

Tooele County, which operates on a calendar year, also adopts their final tax rate for 2021 at this time.

While property values have increased, that doesn’t mean taxing entities — cities, towns, counties, service districts — will receive a windfall in revenue.

Utah’s certified tax rate, or truth in taxation process, keys in on revenue collected by taxing entities. They can’t collect more revenue in the next budget year than they collected the previous year — other than that collected from new growth — new houses and new commercial buildings.

Each year the county auditor determines the tax rate that based on property values as of Jan. 1 will generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year.

This rate is called the “certified” tax rate.

Adopting the certified property tax rate is not considered a tax increase, with the only increase in revenue coming from new property.

According to Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy the increase from new growth generally does not cover increased costs of services and inflation for taxing entities.

The certified rate can go up and down, depending on the total taxable property value each year, leading to the term “floating tax rate.”

Usually property values go up, which means the property tax rate goes down.

The result is the taxpayer pays approximately the same total amount of property tax each year as long as their individual piece of property increased or decreased in value at the same rate as the total assessed value of property in the entire county.

For a taxing entity to increase its tax rate above the certified rate, the entity must go through a process called truth in taxation, which requires public notices and hearings before the tax increase is adopted.

Tax notices are sent out annually by the county and include a breakdown of the amount collected for each taxing entity. Also included on the notice is public meeting information for hearings held by taxing entities that are proposing a tax rate that exceeds their certified rate.

This year only two taxing entities; the Tooele County School District and the North Tooele Special Service, have indicated an intent to possibly adopt a property tax rate higher than the certified rate.