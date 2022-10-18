Chad Allen Montgomery, age 34, passed away Oct. 16, 2022, at University of Utah Hospital due to a motorcycle accident.

He was born Aug. 8, 1988, in Ronan, Montana, to Sabrina Rae Collier and Matthew Robert Montgomery. He was engaged to be married to Carley Mae Fox. Chad was known for his giant grin and contagious laugh from the moment he was able. Chad was always a protector and fiercely loyal. His family came before anyone. Chad graduated from Grantsville High School in 2006. Afterwards, he discovered his passion for welding where he excelled immensely.

Chad met the two loves of his life, Carley and Dinavin. He was prepared and excited to be Carley’s husband. He was ready to step into the role as Dinavin’s father. Together they made a happy family that loved camping and shooting their guns.

Chad is survived by his mother Sabrina; stepfather Greg; father Matthew; stepmother Kari, fiancé Carley and her son Dinavin; sisters Breanne and Savanna; brothers Bradley, Charles, and Aspen; and stepbrothers Sandn and Gavin.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Collier.

A funeral will be held at New Life Christian Church, 411 Utah Avenue, Tooele, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Services in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031. Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.

For donations to the bereaved, please donate to @sskogg12 on Venmo.