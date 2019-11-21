Chad Loren Rackley left our earthly presence Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1982, in Murray, Utah, to Dennis and Sherry Rackley. Chad married Kayla Curtis on Sept. 20, 2003. They had three beautiful children, Coby, Lexy, and Kadelyn.

Chad loved hunting, fishing and mechanical work. Most of all he loved the time he spent with his kids. Chad had a very special way of communicating with others. He will truly be missed by all.

He is survived by his children, Coby, Lexy and Kadelyn; his father and stepmother, Dennis and Janey Rackley; brothers, Craig (Peggy), Jared; one sister, Randi; his niece, Trinady; and many other special nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Sherry Rackley, as well as his wife Kayla Curtis.

A celebration of his life will be held at the home of Wayne and Stephanie Gallup at 3143 N. Pronghorn Rd., Erda, Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided.