Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville’s Bailey Frischknecht (25) and Kylee Leach are all smiles after the Grantsville softball team won the Class 3A state championship Saturday in Spanish Fork.
  • The team poses with its championship trophy and the tournament bracket after beating Union.
  • Hannah Butler douses head coach Heidi Taylor with Gatorade after the Cowboys’ win.
  • The Stansbury boys sprint medley relay team, consisting of Silas Young, Jet Richins, Xander Littlefield and Josh Wintch, celebrates atop the podium after winning the Class 4A state championship on Thursday in Provo. The relay team finished the race more than four seconds ahead of second-place Orem.
  • Grantsville senior Connor Ware won the Class 3A state championship in the shot put at the state track and field meet Friday in Provo. Ware’s winning throw measured 49 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

May 22, 2018
Champions making the county proud

Grantsville — 3A State Softball Champions, Stansbury — 4A Sprint Medley Relay Champions, Connor Ware — 3A State Shot Put Champion 

The 2017-18 high school sports season came to a close this past weekend, but not before Tooele County could make its presence known with several state championships.

The Grantsville softball team wrapped up its second-consecutive Class 3A state championship, defeating Union 6-1 in Saturday’s championship game. The Cowboys outscored their opponents 45-5 in five state tournament games.

On Friday, Grantsville senior Connor Ware won the Class 3A state title in the boys shot put. His winning throw of 49 feet, 9 ¾ inches bested his nearest competitor by 4 ½ inches.

Thursday afternoon saw Stansbury’s boys sprint medley relay team capture a Class 4A state title that helped the Stallions finish third in the final team standings. Silas Young, Jet Richins, Xander Littlefield and Josh Wintch finished in 3 minutes, 32.95 seconds — more than four seconds ahead of second-place Orem.

For more coverage, see Sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top