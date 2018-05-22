Champions making the county proud

Grantsville — 3A State Softball Champions, Stansbury — 4A Sprint Medley Relay Champions, Connor Ware — 3A State Shot Put Champion ♦

The 2017-18 high school sports season came to a close this past weekend, but not before Tooele County could make its presence known with several state championships.

The Grantsville softball team wrapped up its second-consecutive Class 3A state championship, defeating Union 6-1 in Saturday’s championship game. The Cowboys outscored their opponents 45-5 in five state tournament games.

On Friday, Grantsville senior Connor Ware won the Class 3A state title in the boys shot put. His winning throw of 49 feet, 9 ¾ inches bested his nearest competitor by 4 ½ inches.

Thursday afternoon saw Stansbury’s boys sprint medley relay team capture a Class 4A state title that helped the Stallions finish third in the final team standings. Silas Young, Jet Richins, Xander Littlefield and Josh Wintch finished in 3 minutes, 32.95 seconds — more than four seconds ahead of second-place Orem.

