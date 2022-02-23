Chandler Trail in Ophir Canyon may open

One closed road in Ophir Canyon may be open to the public by this spring, without a lawsuit.

Tooele County Council Kendall Thomas member briefed the County Council on a proposed agreement with the family of Howard Ault that will grant an easement for public access to the Chandler Trail and a trail head in Ophir Canyon during the council’s work session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

In 2019, the Howard Ault family put a locked gate on the Chandler Trail as they and the county disagreed over the status of the trail.

The Ault’s claim that Chandler Trail is a private road, while County officials and state off-road groups assert the road is public.

Thomas was assisted in his presentation at the Feb. 15 County Council meeting by Debbie Hooge, representing the Howard Ault family.

“What the Howard Ault family wants is an old fashioned horse trade,” Hooge said.

The trust controlled by Howard Ault family descendents that owns the property traversed by the Chandler Trail wants the last 1,500 feet of Ophir Canyon Road vacated by the county. They also want a 50 acre parcel subdivided into five buildable lots for the direct descendants of Howard Ault, according to Hooge.

The agreement states that overnight camping will not be allowed in the trailhead or on or along the Chandler Trail. It calls for the county to actively enforce this provision and shall provide personnel as needed to actively patrol the Chandler Trail and cite violators.

The trust’s land parcels are open range and shall be maintained as such. The county shall not prevent the trust’s cattle from accessing or crossing the Chandler Trail at any location, according to the agreement.

The agreement states that the county will put up signs in the trailhead and along the trail informing the public that the Chandler Trail is located on private property and requesting that the public stay on the trail and respect the Trust’s property rights.

The agreement retains the right for the Trust to revoke the easement in the event of significant or intolerable abuse by the public or breach of the agreement by the County.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said that actively patrolling the Chandler Trail on a regular basis would be difficult.

“Our deputies can’t just ride a patrol truck up Chandler trail,” he said. “Responding to the trail would require hooking up a trailer and pulling our ATV up to the trailhead and then riding the ATV up the trail. That would take a deputy off the road to respond to things like domestics.”

There would be no problem taking a truck up to check out the trail head, but patrolling the trail itself would require an ATV.

During the busy season, when there are over-time Sheriff patrols on BLM land, it might be possible for a crew to patrol the Chandler trail part of the time, he said.

Wimmer also expressed concern with vacating the last 1,500 feet of Ophir Canyon Road.

“There’s a trail at the end of Ophir Canyon Road that leads to BLM property where people like to hunt,” Wimmer said. “I don’t think it’s legal to cut off people’s access to public land like that.”

County Council members were directed to address their question to Thomas by email and further discussion of the agreement will continue at a future County Council meeting.

Another closed trail in Ophir Canyon, Serviceberry Road, is the subject of a court case between Tooele County and members of the Leo Ault family.

Thomas said public access to the Chandler Trail would provide connectivity between the County’s Ophir Loop Trail and the Lions Hill Loop Trail.

Both Ault families have cited problems with people riding off the main trail causing property damage, vandalism, leaving abandoned fire pits and trash as reasons for closing what they consider their private roads to the public.

“We have trails that cross all kinds of land — public, private, county owned, federal,” said Thomas. “If we are going to keep these trails open, the public — the people — are going to have to step up and take care of the property.”