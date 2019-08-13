Changes come to UTA’s service offerings across Tooele Valley

Significant changes to expand Utah Transit Authority bus offerings in Tooele County went into effect on Monday, giving more public transportation options to residents.

Route 451 will now offer five buses on weekday mornings with transportation to Salt Lake City, with the first bus at 5:04 a.m. The bus leaves from 307 N. Main St. and will stop at 400 S. Main St., 60 N. 200 West, 1000 N. Main St. and the 2400 North park and ride in Tooele City, as well as the Benson Gristmill in Stansbury Park, and 600 S. State St. and 100 S. 300 West in Salt Lake City.

The bus will depart about every half hour until 7 a.m., taking up 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach downtown Salt Lake. The first afternoon bus departs from 100 S. 300 West at 3:44 p.m., with buses about every 30 minutes, until the last departs at 5:48 p.m.

The F453 route, which runs on weekdays, will travel between the Tooele City park and ride at 2400 North and the Trax train stop at 1940 W. North Temple, with stops at Benson Gristmill, the Lake Point junction and the International Center in Salt Lake. The earliest bus leaves from 2400 North at 9 a.m. and the last leaves the North Temple Trax station at 2:55 p.m., with buses approximately once an hour over that time.

The F454 route, with service from the intersection of Durfee St. and state Route 112 in Grantsville to 402 S. State St. in Salt Lake City, will leave approximately every 30 minutes from 5:11 a.m. to 7:07 a.m. on weekdays. The route includes stops at the intersection of Main and Orchard streets and Main Street and SR-112 in Grantsville, the Benson Gristmill, Lake Point junction, the International Center, Salt Lake International Airport and 300 W. North Temple St. in Salt Lake.

Route F400 has also been changed, which makes several stops within Tooele City. The route stops at Tooele Technical College, the Utah State University extension, Remington Apartments, 400 N. Main St., 1000 N. Main St. and the 2400 North park and ride, with the earliest stop at 5:35 a.m. and the latest at 6:53 p.m.

UTA Trustee Kent Millington spoke about the changes to the bus system during the Tooele City Council meeting on Aug. 7. During his presentation to the City Council, Millington discussed the new services and the hopes it would expand ridership in the county.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be of service to those here in Tooele,” Millington said. “We understand that there’s a little bit of growth happening here so we want to be responsive to that growth. We think this will help us be responsive for the next year and we know that there will need to be some additional changes when that time comes as well.”

More information about the changes can be found at rideuta.com/tooele.