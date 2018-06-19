Changes to firework restrictions as sales begin this Sunday

Firework sales begin on Sunday, and local firework restrictions are in place for this season — including expanded options where they can be used.

Residents in the towns of Stockton, Rush Valley and Vernon will have the opportunity to shoot off fireworks within municipal boundaries, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton. In past years, all three towns completely banned fireworks but it was discovered banning fireworks within a municipality violated state law, Walton said.

In Rush Valley, residents can use fireworks at the parking lot shared by Town Hall and the fire department. Stockton will permit fireworks in the parking lot north of the town’s ball field and Vernon designated the fire department parking lot for fireworks.

Grantsville City has three designated areas for fireworks, including two parks in housing subdivisions. The main area permitted for fireworks is bordered by West Street to the west, Durfee Street to the south, Clark Street to the north and Matthews Lane to the east.

Fireworks will also be allowed in the homeowners association parks in the Anderson Ranch and South Willow Estates subdivisions.

In Tooele City, fireworks will be permitted in much of the downtown area. The borders for the firework approved area roughly follows 1000 West to the west and Droubay Road to the east.

The southern border of the firework area follows state Route 36, then Skyline Drive. The northern border is 2000 North west of SR-36, and approximately 1530 North until about 520 East, then to approximately 1480 North to Droubay Road.

Maps for fireworks restrictions are available on the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office website, tooelecountysheriff.org, on the Fire Warden page. Wendover City has no restrictions on firework use within its municipal borders, according to Walton.

In Tooele County, fireworks are prohibited on any federal and tribal land, including Bureau of Land Management, military and U.S. Forest Service property.

State and private land, including all of unincorporated Tooele County, is not under firework restrictions at this point. Walton said Tooele, Salt Lake, Davis, Morgan and Utah counties must all agree to restrictions before they are put into place. Last year, restrictions for state and private land in unincorporated areas of Tooele County were put into place two weeks before July 4.

Walton said he would like to see firework restrictions in unincorporated Tooele County based upon vegetation moisture and predicted weather outlook.

Even in areas approved for their use, Walton called on Tooele County residents to be careful when using fireworks. There were more than a dozen fires sparked county-wide on July 4 last year.

“We do our best to keep people safe, but we have limited resources for fire suppression,” Walton said.

If anyone using fireworks causes or spreads a fire negligently, recklessly or intentionally, they are liable for the cost of fire suppression and any damages caused, according to state law.

Firework sales begin on Sunday and run through July 25. Fireworks can be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2 through July 5, and July 22 through July 25.

The hours fireworks can be discharged are extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

Fireworks are also sold Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, and Chinese New Year’s Eve and two days prior. Fireworks can be set off on New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. the following day.