Charges filed for Tuesday accident in Grantsville

The Grantsville man involved in a destructive single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning has been charged with felonies in 3rd District Court.

Formal charges were filed against Matthew Troy Pike, 20, who was driving the pickup truck that caused the accident. He was taken to an area hospital and released to the Tooele County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Pike is charged with third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at command of police and two counts of third-degree felony driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, failure to remain at an accident involving injury and consumption by a minor of measurable amounts of alcohol.

According to a probable cause statement from the Grantsville City Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a reckless driver around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday. When an officer came upon the pickup truck, Pike attempted to flee.

The officer began a pursuit of the pickup truck but terminated the chase due to the excessive speeds, the statement said. Following about a half mile behind, the officer heard the vehicle crash after running a stop sign.

When the officer arrived at the scene of the accident near the intersections of Clark Street and Tiebreaker Circle, the truck had crashed through a brick wall and rolled, coming to rest against a parked car, according to Grantsville City Police Officer Alison Peterson. The vehicle was traveling over 80 mph and ran a stop sign before colliding with the brick wall, the probable cause statement said.

The accident left a swath of destruction in the neighborhood but there is no estimated amount of damage at this time, according to Grantsville City police.

Pike had jumped out of the driver side window and fled the crash scene, leaving the two passengers behind, according to the statement.

A female passenger suffered a broken leg and her upper lip was split wide open, according to the probable cause statement. She was transported to a Salt Lake-area hospital by a medical helicopter.

A male passenger was transported by ambulance to a Salt Lake-area hospital, Peterson said. The updated condition of the passengers was not known by Grantsville City police.

According to Peterson, it took several hours to find Pike, who was arrested in the area of 400 W. Main Street.

When police found Pike, he smelt of alcohol, according to the probable cause statement. Officers discovered several cans of beer inside the driver’s compartment of the pickup truck and determined the truck was not insured at the time of the crash.