Charles (Chuck) E. Hope, age 81, passed away Jan. 16, 2019, at his winter home in Arizona, in the arms of his loving wife, Linda.

Chuck was born to George and Dorothy Hope on July 25, 1937, in Toltec, Colorado. He joined the navy at a young age. After leaving the navy, he attended trade school to become a draftsman. After completing trade school, he was employed at Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel. He later went to work at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, where he was employed until he retired.

He married Linda Farren Gourley on Nov. 24, 1984. They had a combined family of five children: Charlene Kuhn, Salt Lake City, Utah; Charle (Michelle) Hope, Lehi, Utah; Charlotte (Johnny) Hope, San Antonio, Texas; Ron (Shannon) Gourley, Stockton, Utah; and Loree Gourley Brockman, Round Rock, Texas.

After his retirement they made their home in Eureka, Utah, then the fun began for Chuck and Linda. They spent many summers with their grandchildren. They decided to begin going south for the winter, and continued to do so for 26 years.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather to 19, great-grandfather to 20, and great great-grandfather to one.

He had many hobbies and spent a lot of time fishing, hunting arrowheads, and riding his four-wheeler. Much of his time was spent making his family happy and enjoying time with all of them.

He will be so missed by all his family and friends. This is a devastating loss to all of us.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m., at the Eureka City Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Tintic Elks Lodge in Eureka.