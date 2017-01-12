Charles Gene Bryan, former resident of Stansbury Park, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Tony Hemming in Humble, Texas. Gene was born Sept. 24, 1927, to Hazeldean McDowall and Charlie Bryan in Garland, Box Elder County, Utah. He was the sixth of eight children. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Michaud, Idaho, near Pocatello. Gene grew up knowing how to work hard and his early years were spent farming. Two of his older sisters died early in their married lives, and this had quite an impact on Gene and the entire family. This created a desire to love and nurture all of his family throughout his life.

Gene was a freshman in high school when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Patriotism was very high at the time and everyone wanted to do their part. Gene was not able to serve in the military because of his poor eyesight, but he supported the cause as he drove deliveries to the Civil Air Patrol Base in Pocatello. He graduated from high school in May 1945 with 38 students in his class. He continued his education and played football at Idaho’s Southern College of Education in Albion.

He met JoAn Eleda Spencer on Feb. 28, 1947. He described that summer as the greatest in all his life. They were married on Nov. 26, 1947, the day before Thanksgiving in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with three children: Charles Douglas, who was born on Jan. 1, 1949; Rebecca Eleda, who was born on Jan. 12, 1954; and Bruce Spencer, who was born on Gene’s birthday, Sept. 24, 1956.

Gene worked in various fields including the Department of Agriculture — where he was selected to serve on the Western Defense Board — and the Internal Revenue Service. He always made family his first and highest priority.

Gene was very involved in Boy Scouting, and through this involvement, he met many members of the LDS Church. He joined the church in 1959 and retained a firm testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ from that time forward. He has served in many callings, including that of Bishop, and has always done more than what was asked of him. He was always jovial and was a friend to all that knew him. He loved life and enjoyed people. Even first-time visitors to their home felt important and loved.

Gene and JoAn were blessed following retirement to faithfully serve several missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served in the Family History Mission as well as on Welfare Square and the Church Office Building. They traveled and did auditing for the church.

Gene was preceded in death by his eternal sweetheart JoAn Eleda Spencer; his parents Hazeldean McDowall and Charlie Buchanan Bryan; and his siblings Henrietta Bryan, Delila Mae Bryan, Harlan Douglas Bryan, Lola Lafern Bryan, Gladys Muriel Bryan and Barbara Joy Bryan. He is survived by his sister Billie Barnard of Rockland; and his three children, Charles Douglas (Sue) Bryan of Blackfoot, Rebecca Eleda (Tony) Hemming of Humble, Texas, and Bruce Spencer (Sharon) Bryan of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is blessed with 16 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 North in American Fork, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service at 11 a.m.