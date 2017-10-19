Charles Richard Luper

Charles “Chuck” Richard Luper passed away Oct. 17, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 7, 1933, to Claude and Hazel Luper in Johnson, Arkansas. He married his loving wife Darlene on Dec. 11, 1953.

Chuck has four children: Rod Luper, Randy Luper (Jackie), Gail (Richard) Sherman and Cathy (Ed) Wales. He retired from Tooele Army Depot and started his own locksmith business. After a few years, he went to work for the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department and finally retired.

Chuck had many, many friends and would help anyone who needed his assistance. He was a member of the Tooele Springs Cavalry Church where he was known as “Grandpa” to everyone.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Darlene.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 23 at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main, Tooele, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and funeral at 12 noon.