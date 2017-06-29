Charles Robert Warr

June 25, 2017

Charles “Charley” Robert Warr, also called “Charley Bob,” was called back to his Heavenly Father on June 25, 2017, as a result of a sudden heart attack. Charley was born Dec. 11, 1946, to Keith and Nina Warr in Tooele, Utah. He was the second of two sons.

He grew up in Erda as a fifth-generation Warr. He dearly loved Erda and chose to remain there the rest of his life. His love for the outdoors, working in the fields and watching his labors grow and develop brought him great peace and happiness.

Charley met his childhood sweetheart, Judy Rydalch, in the third grade and their love continued to grow over the years. They were married Dec. 18, 1965, and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 22, 1978.

Charley attended Tooele High School, graduating in 1965, and Utah State University for a short time. He enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, working in the artillery/missile battalion, serving in Okinawa, Japan and El Paso, Texas.

He started working at Vista Liner Company then moved to Tooele Army Depot in supply and inventory. From there he transferred to Dugway Proving Ground as a material test director and retired with 36 years of federal service. Upon his retirement, he became a full-time rancher — he called it “a dream life.”

He loved working with the land, fencing, moving sprinklers and raising his cattle. In doing so, he was able to teach his entire family how to work hard and to appreciate the open space around them. Each grandkid learned to drive a pickup, corral cows, move sprinklers and most of all, to love each other.

Charley loved to fish and hunt. Fall was “his time” to head to the mountains and look for the elk, deer, moose, bear and cougar. He did all these things with his family and friends, whom he loved more than life itself.

Charley was a very unselfish man and loved to help people. He was kind and took great pride in his heritage.

Charley was a member of the Grantsville Grazing Association, on the Utah Association of Conservation Districts Board of Directors (a group that promotes water and soil conservation), Erda Township Planning Commission and Tooele County Agriculture Protection Area Advisory Board.

He loved to do things with and for his family. It gave him great pleasure to watch his family as they worked with him, gave him hugs and kisses, gathered cows in Idaho and shared all their stories of a great hunt, a great ball game they played or the big fish they caught.

He will be remembered for his willingness to go the extra mile, no matter how hard it was.

Charley was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully serving in many callings including high priest advisor, counselor in the bishopric, scoutmaster and as the Batesville Ward bishop. He truly loved the members of his ward and was so concerned about them.

Charley is survived by his mother, Nina; wife, Judy; his children Troy (Valerie), Lorri (John) Witkowski and Kody (Audrey); 14 grandchildren: T.J., Steven, Jacob, Josh, Makayla, Alison, Lorin, Megan, Alyssa, Austin, Easton, Charlee, Tiffany and Dakota; three great-grandchildren: Grace, Owen and Hayden; sisters-in-law Mayla Warr and Peggy Champneys; and brothers-in-law Gordon Champneys and Jeff Rydalch. Others include Lexie Witkowski, Makena McMaster, Brenen Tischner, Lauren Bridges, Sean Coulton and Bodee Paulick and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

He is preceded in death by his father Keith, brother Colin and daughter Jenny Feuerbach.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 2, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at the Erda LDS Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, July 3, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Erda LDS Chapel, 134 W. Erda Way, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Lake Point Cemetery with full military honors.