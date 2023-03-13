Charles William “Bill” Fox Jr.

July 16, 1959 – March 1, 2023

Bill Fox, age 63, passed away March 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 16, 1959, in Tooele, Utah, the son of Charles Fox Sr. and Janet Fox.

Bill served four years in the Navy. He worked at Tooele Army Depot as a diesel mechanic for 15 years. He then became an electrician for several years before getting hired at Hill Air Force Base working on the trains. His last job was with the FAA at the airport taking care of the tower.

Bill attended Life Church in West Valley City and New Life Christian Fellowship in Tooele. He was also a member of the Golden Spike Train Club, Christian Motorcycle Association, Bikers for Christ, and the Eagles Lodge. He was also involved with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Cast for Kids.

He was always there to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. He was a big man, with an even bigger heart, who loved God and his family. Bill will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Bill Fox Sr., his mother Janet Fox, as well as his little brother Jimmy Fox, and several aunts and uncles.

Bill is survived by his wife Donna Fox; his daughters Karri Fox, Danielle Askwig, Desiree Wynkoop, and Dilexah Fox; his sons Nathan Fox and Domitrious Fox. He also has six grandchildren Daulton, Dominick, Kaydance, Kamden, Tygen, and Keanu; as well as extended family including Antoinette Aiono, Anthony Wallace, and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Arthur Fox, his sister Barbara Denner and his nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Bill on April 15, 2023, at 3 p.m., at New Life Christian Fellowship in Tooele. Military honors will be accorded by the US Navy and VFW. A reception will follow.

