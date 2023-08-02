Chartway and Make-a-Wish Foundation announce wish fulfillment at Country Fan Fest

Chartway Credit Union’s charitable foundation, Chartway Promise, partnered with Make-A-Wish Utah to make a wish come true for a medically fragile child from Tooele.

Brinlee, an 8-year-old bravely facing a nervous disorder, learned that her wish to go to Disney World and other Florida theme parks will come true thanks to a charitable grant from the Chartway Promise Foundation.

Board members and leaders representing Chartway, the Chartway Promise Foundation, and Make-A-WishUtah including Chartway’s president and CEO Brian Schools, Chartway Promise Foundation’s president Christine Wilson, made a presentation to Brinlee and her family on the Main Stage at Country Fan Fest on Friday, July 28.

Brinlee,8, loves Barbies and anything outdoors. She likes to ride bikes and scooters, roller skating and jump on the trampoline. Brinlee watches Bluey and YouTube families.

“It’s so important to have partners who support our mission and care about kids like Brinlee,”said Daniel Dudley, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah said. “We’ve partnered with the Chartway Promise Foundation for a long time, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their continued support as one of our largest contributors.”