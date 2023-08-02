Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Brinlee on stage at Country Fan Fest with her family and Chartway and Make-a-Wish Utah representatives. Brinlee learned that her wish to go to Disney World was granted.
  • Brinlee with her Disney mouse ears.

August 2, 2023
Chartway and Make-a-Wish Foundation announce wish fulfillment at Country Fan Fest

Chartway Credit Union’s charitable foundation, Chartway Promise, partnered with Make-A-Wish Utah to  make a wish come true for a medically fragile child from Tooele.

Brinlee, an 8-year-old bravely facing a nervous disorder, learned that her wish to go to Disney World and other Florida theme parks will come true thanks to a charitable grant from the Chartway Promise Foundation.

Board members and leaders representing Chartway, the Chartway Promise Foundation, and Make-A-WishUtah including Chartway’s president and CEO Brian Schools, Chartway Promise Foundation’s president Christine Wilson, made a presentation to Brinlee and her family on the Main Stage at Country Fan Fest on Friday, July 28.

Brinlee,8, loves Barbies and anything outdoors. She likes to ride bikes and scooters, roller skating and jump on the trampoline. Brinlee watches Bluey and YouTube families.

“It’s so important to have partners who support our mission and care about kids like Brinlee,”said Daniel Dudley, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah said. “We’ve partnered with the Chartway Promise Foundation for a long time, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their continued support as one of our largest contributors.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

