Chartway opens renovated Tooele Main Street office

Services now include real-time connection with a teller for personalized transactions without having to leave your car ♦

Chartway Federal Credit Union announced on June 11 it had finished renovating its Tooele Main Street branch.

“At Chartway, we’re in the process of modernizing all our branches — creating colorful, contemporary spaces that allow members to benefit from the professional guidance they need and the technology that supports their evolving needs,” said Brian Schools, president and CEO of Chartway. “Our goal is to make the lives of our members more convenient and affordable, and our newly renovated Tooele Main branch is one of many ways we’re excited to do just that.”

The renovated Tooele branch features modern, inviting, and engaging member spaces and new technology to improve the ease, speed, and efficiency in which members can conduct their business, according to Schools.

The renovation included the addition of Direct Teller technology.

Direct Teller stations are interactive machines that can be used as ATMs or to connect with a live teller in real-time to perform an array of personalized transactions from the convenience of the car. They significantly improve drive-thru lines by reducing transaction-processing times by as much as 50%, according to Chartway.

The space on the second floor of the Tooele Main Street branch continues to house support teams and offices for members of Chartway’s leadership team, according to Skip Wilson, Chartway’s senior vice president of branch services.

Occupants of the second floor include Wilson and his leadership team, Chartway’s member solutions center, the direct teller team, the lending team, and the technology team, according to Heidi Worker, Chartway’s director of communications.

To celebrate the renovation, Chartway held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside several Tooele leaders, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and members of the Tooele Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the renovation of its Tooele Main street branch, Chartway announced a newly opened branch in South Salt Lake located in The Crossing.

Chartway Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution. It has been serving members for more than half a century. Today it has nearly 190,000 members through more than 40 branches and online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets. Chartway has membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah, and Texas.

Chartway acquired HertitageWest Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Tooele Federal Credit Union, in 2010.

Chartway’s charitable arm, the We Promise Foundation, has raised more than $10.5 million to provide life-changing experiences that bring joy, hope, and smiles to children facing medical hardship or illness, according to Chartway officials.