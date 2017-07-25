Chartway picks first Utahn to serve on credit union’s board

Chartway Federal Credit Union has added two new board members, including the first board member from Utah.

Jared Perry and Nancy McMahon have been appointed to serve on Chartway’s board of directors, according to a press release from the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based credit union on July 18.

“We’re proud to appoint these two highly qualified, member and community-minded leaders to our board,” said Bob Holmes, chairman of the board. “The dedication and vision of our board and our senior leadership team led by Brian Schools is second to none, and we look forward to benefiting from their business and financial expertise, unique insights, and their commitment to service.”

McMahon, from Virginia, currently works part-time for the Executive Office of the President of the United States as a human resources advisor.

Perry is currently the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah. He has worked with Chartway’s charitable arm, the We Promise Foundation, and as a member of the credit union’s legislative and regulatory and advocacy committee.

A former legislative correspondent for Sen. Orrin Hatch and senior advisor for Sen. Bob Bennett, Perry served as the director of development for the University Hospital Foundation at the University of Utah before he became the organization’s executive director. Perry is the first person from Utah to serve on the Chartway Credit Union Board of Directors.

Chartway purchased the liquidated assets of Heritage West Credit Union, formerly known as Tooele Federal Credit Union, in Dec. 2009. Heritage West had offices in Tooele City, Stansbury, Grantsville and South Jordan.

In addition to Heritage West, Chartway acquired Southwest Community Credit Union with branches in St. George, Washington, Cedar City and Hurricane in 2010.

Chartway also acquired Utah Central Credit Union with branches in Salt Lake City, Herriman, Murray, West Valley City, West Jordan and Price in 2011.

In 2017 all Chartway-owned institutions in Utah started doing business under the Chartway name.

According to Chartway, the credit union is a not-for-profit financial institution, which was started in 1959 as a Department of Defense Credit Union. The $2.1 billion credit union has 180,000 members and nearly 50 branches with online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets.

Chartway serves members in every state and several countries, with major membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah and Texas, according to the credit union.