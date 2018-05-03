Chase suspect facing 14 criminal charges

The Tooele man who led police on a chase Wednesday afternoon is facing a total of 14 felony charges, including six felonies.

Courtney Christian Adkins, 37, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police, third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree felony unlawful acquisition or possession of a financial transaction card.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and an accident involving property damage.

State Adult Probation and Parole agents attempted to perform a traffic stop on Adkins at 3:36 p.m. on Monday, as he had an active felony warrant, according to a probable cause statement. Adkins refused to stop the Mitsubishi Montero he was driving and agents began a pursuit in the area of 600 N. 100 West, Tooele.

The chase led to 400 S. 50 West, where the SUV Adkins was driving collided with a silver Dodge minivan, the probable cause statement said. After the crash, Adkins drove off the roadway and behind two homes, before exiting onto 100 West, according to Tooele City police. While driving behind and between the homes, Adkins damaged a trampoline, trees and clothes line post.

After exiting onto 100 West, Adkins continued until about 350 South where the SUV became disabled, the statement said. Adkins exited the vehicle and ran toward 200 West, wearing black pants and carrying a black and green backpack.

Tooele City police were flagged down by a city resident who told police Adkins was in the backyard of a nearby residence, according to the probable cause statement. A responding officer saw a black and green backpack in the driveway of the residence and saw Adkins standing behind a tan Nissan Frontier.

The Tooele City police officer told Adkins to put his hands up and show that he had no weapons, the statement said. Adkins was arrested without incident and searched, then placed in a patrol vehicle.

In the search of Adkins’s backpack, the arresting officer found three needles, a torch, a black folding pocket knife and two debit cards that belonged to other people, the probable cause statement said. The resident who told police were Adkins was hiding also provided them with a knife they said they saw Adkins throw.

Adkins said the debit cards were taken from inside the vehicle and the needles were collected in a yard and he collected them so children wouldn’t find them, the statement said. He also claimed the knife the resident said he had tossed and the torch belonged to him.

Adkins admitted to smoking methamphetamine at 7 a.m. that morning and police noticed his pupils were pinpoint and did not react to light, the probable cause statement said.

Adkins suffered injuries to his right ribs, right ankle, right shoulder and head following the accident and was taken to Mountain West Medical Center for his injuries, treated and released. He was immediately booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.