  • Mackinzy Sweasey sings in “The Runaway Snowman.”
  • Maddison Mannino takes the role of Robin Hill and Mason Brown plays the part of Happy in “The Runaway Snowman.”
  • Timmy Atherly and Max Thomas sing.
  • Enoch Robinson plays the part of a policeman.
  • Sage Olsen is all bundled up for her part as a friend in the play.
  • Students at Vernon Elementary perform the annual Christmas Play.

December 21, 2017
Chasing ‘The Runaway Snowman’ in Vernon

For more than 50 years, the Town of Vernon has enjoyed a special Christmas tradition that gathers together family, friends and community. That tradition is Vernon School’s annual Christmas play, which was performed Wednesday morning and evening at the Vernon LDS meeting house. “The Runaway Snowman” was this year’s production, and it featured 27 of Vernon School’s K-6 students. There were solos by Masen Brown and Sydney Lopez, with a duo by Larissa Thomas and Madison Mannino. The students began rehearsals around Thanksgiving.

