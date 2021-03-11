Chelsea Marie Hodge, 32, of Tooele, Utah, passed away lying next to her beautiful daughter Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Chelsea was born in Washington D.C. Aug. 24, 1988, to William Jr. and Sandra Hodge.

Chelsea grew up in small town Tooele County where she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends. Chelsea’s greatest accomplishments where her three children Xaver, Xander, and McKinley (Taran and Megan). Chelsea truly had a heart of gold and would give her shirt off her back to anyone in need. Her smile could light up any room and her laugh was contagious. Even on her harder days her children made all the difference in the world. If she could just be with them, she was ok.

Chelsea enjoyed all children; she was “auntie” to everyone’s babies. Chelsea loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed the annual pumpkin picking and Bees game. Chelsea’s hero was her father — man, was she a daddy’s girl. Her second hero was her brother William, as she always looked up to him no matter how far away he lived.

Chelsea enjoyed the holidays. Christmas was her favorite as she couldn’t contain her excitement for when the children woke up to open their gifts. Chelsea never wavered in providing for her children as they were her priority all the time.

Chelsea loved her sports, she even played on the baseball team. She earned her black belt in Tai Kwon Do. She also loved date nights with her family rooting for the Jazz.

She is survived by her parents William Hodge Jr. and Sandra; children Xaver, Xander, and McKinley; her siblings Jacob, William (Becky) Hodge, and Mark Hodge; nieces Elizabeth, Taylor, Aaliyah, Sydney; and nephew Wesley. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services are pending through Tate Mortuary.