Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • James Waltz, (left) Grantsville Public Works director and Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall at the ribbon cutting for the Cherry Park Trail on Thursday afternoon.
  • Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall cuts the ribbon for the Cherry Street Trail unleashing a herd of runners from the Grantsville High School cross country team.
  • Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall (ceter) presented a first place ribbon to David Cowdell (left) for the first run on the Cherry Street Park Trail. John Ussing (right) placed second.

October 5, 2021
Cherry Street Park Recreation Trail opens

Grantsville residents looking for a place to walk have a new trail.

The Cherry Street Park Trail is now officially open, following a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Thursday afternoon at the park.

The new trail is a 0.4 mile flat paved path around the perimeter of the park. 

Although the trail is paved and has an asphalt-like appearance, the surface is soft. The trail’s surface is FlexTrail, a rubberized recreational surface, according to James Waltz, Grantsville Public Works Director.

“This is something that Grantsville citizens asked for,” Waltz said. “We surveyed our citizens and asked what amenities they would like and walking trails were a popular request.”

The trail was built using $125,000 of park impact fees, Waltz said.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall spoke briefly at the ribbon cutting ceremony and cut the ribbon as runners from Grantsville High School ran an inaugural run on the pathway.

The trail is designed for running, walking and bicycling. 

A sign at the official start line for the trail indicates that 2.5 laps equals one mile.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top