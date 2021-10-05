Cherry Street Park Recreation Trail opens

Grantsville residents looking for a place to walk have a new trail.

The Cherry Street Park Trail is now officially open, following a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Thursday afternoon at the park.

The new trail is a 0.4 mile flat paved path around the perimeter of the park.

Although the trail is paved and has an asphalt-like appearance, the surface is soft. The trail’s surface is FlexTrail, a rubberized recreational surface, according to James Waltz, Grantsville Public Works Director.

“This is something that Grantsville citizens asked for,” Waltz said. “We surveyed our citizens and asked what amenities they would like and walking trails were a popular request.”

The trail was built using $125,000 of park impact fees, Waltz said.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall spoke briefly at the ribbon cutting ceremony and cut the ribbon as runners from Grantsville High School ran an inaugural run on the pathway.

The trail is designed for running, walking and bicycling.

A sign at the official start line for the trail indicates that 2.5 laps equals one mile.