Chief Nursing Officer at Tooele hospital born to be a caregiver

Yvonne Nielson loves to comfort, care and see patients recover as part of her job as a nurse at Mountain West Medical Center.

“I always wanted to help people. I’m definitely a caregiver,” she said.

“I love my job taking care of people and making a difference in a time of need,” she said. “In nursing you can do that in so many different ways, giving medication, being the patient’s advocate, alleviating pain, and sometimes it’s just listening, being there to hold their hand when they are scared or dying.”

Nielson could be dubbed Tooele County’s own Florence Nightingale. She was born in Tooele and started working at the Tooele Hospital 33 years ago. In 2011, she became Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital where she leads a group of 120 nurses.

The year 2020 is known as “The Year of the Nurse,” in part because the famous Nightingale was born 200 years ago in May of 1820. “Nurses Week” and “National Hospital Week” are also celebrated during the first two weeks of May.

Nielson started out as a registration clerk at the old hospital on 200 South in Tooele back in November, 1987.

While going to nursing school, she worked as a CNA with Home Health in Tooele and as a medical assistant. Once she received her nursing degree, she worked as a nurse at Tooele Valley Regional Medical Center, which then became Mountain West Medical Center in May 2002.

During her lengthy stint she worked in the Emergency Room, ICU, Case Management, and as Director of Quality and Risk Management.

She earned a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree through University of Phoenix online and a Master of Science Nursing degree at Weber State University.

Nielson said she was inspired by her mother’s example of helping others.

“My mother was always helping people such as babysitting. I learned early on of the difference you can make in others’ lives by being a caring person and how important it is to help whenever you can,” she said.

Other influences were her co-workers in the Emergency Department at the old hospital, Jill Martinez and Glenda Bushnell.

“They were always supportive, especially as I went through nursing school,” Nielson said.

Obviously, nursing can be heart wrenching at times.

“Taking care of a patient who is dying is challenging and a hard part about nursing, but on the other hand you have the opportunity to make their last days as pleasant as possible with their family around them. Some of the hardest parts of nursing also are the most gratifying and what keeps you coming back to work everyday,” she said.

Throughout her 33 years of medical work, Nielson continued to study and adjust to changes. In her early years she was able to work in multiple areas of her profession.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to start in a smaller hospital because I gained experience by working in several different areas when needed. Of course they made sure you were competent in those areas,” she said.

Nielson added that things have changed drastically from when she first started, and now nurses specialize in several areas.

“The biggest challenge for me is how fast things in nursing and medicine can change. Most of the change is good. The hard part is keeping up with it and always understanding the ‘why’ behind the changes. I have to say I have learned to be patient and embrace change as much as possible,” she said.

With 400 employees in the many departments at MWMC, teamwork is essential.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the help of every single person that works here at the hospital,” Nielson said.