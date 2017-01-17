Chief Turner to retire and looks to new job in Washington state

After nearly five years with the Grantsville City Police Department, Chief Kevin Turner will retire at the beginning of February.

Turner will next serve as the chief of police in Ferndale, Washington, following his retirement, with an expected start date of Feb. 6.

During his time at the head of the department, Turner oversaw a number of significant changes, including an update to 21st-century technology. When he became chief in June 2012, the department was still using filing cabinets and index cards in its record-keeping system.

“It was a little bit tough at first because I didn’t realize how behind the times Grantsville was when I started,” Turner said. “They were still using typewriters.”

The department had purchased computers and a record management system but it was not in use in 2012, Turner said. The transition to newer technology, and eventually a paperless system, happened as quickly as possible.

Turner said the department also needed to update its firearms and uniforms, as some officers were equipped differently than others. The city also transitioned to a lease agreement on patrol vehicles to avoid an expensive maintenance program for old patrol cars.

New vehicles, uniforms and guns also helped with recruitment and retention of officers, according to Turner.

“It made a big difference in the department,” he said.

Under Turner’s leadership, Grantsville City police added three full-time officer positions. The department’s school resource officer became a full-time position, as well as the city’s justice court bailiff. A third officer was later added, with costs for all three positions offset by reduced maintenance costs, funds from the school and increased revenue from warrants.

Turner will not be around to see the inner workings of the largest department milestone, which was greenlit during his time as chief. The city held a ground-breaking ceremony for a $3.6 million justice center Dec. 28, which will house the police department and justice court.

Hundreds of hours of work went into the concept and design for the facility, according to Turner. It is expected to be completed this fall and Turner said he will return for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

I’ve never been involved in the construction, so it was a learning curve as well,” he said. “So it was interesting to learn something new.”

Turner said there were plans to build a separate police facility since 1996, as the department outgrew its quarters in City Hall. The support of city government, coupled with public safety impact fees and no raise in resident taxes, made the justice center a possibility.

“It’s wisely using money that we currently get,” Turner said. “…It was good timing and well planned out for many years before I even started here.”

Prior to taking the job as Grantsville’s top cop, Turner had spent 17 years in law enforcement in Utah County. He started out as a bailiff for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office before becoming a full-time officer in Provo and Lehi cities.

Turner’s last position before becoming Grantsville City police chief was as a precinct commander with the Bluffdale precinct under the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Turner became familiar with Grantsville due to a high school friend, whose grandfather had a farm in the city where they would ride dirt bikes. When the position opened, he applied but said it was a change for his wife, children and him.

“Compared to the hustle and bustle of where we were at in bigger cities, it was a lot different,” he said. “… We’d been in the same house in Eagle Mountain, so that’s all they knew. So coming out here was a big change for them.”

The family adjusted to its new surroundings quickly and Turner said his kids did well in school. They will be finishing the school year before joining him in Washington in May.

“We like the small town feel so it grew on us pretty quick,” he said.

With some of his wife’s family in the Pacific Northwest, Turner said they were familiar with the area and it was the place they hoped to retire someday.

“That’s the area of the country we want to move to for the rest of our days,” he said. “So once I hit my 20 years here and I was able to retire, I always just kept an eye on job openings that were up in that area.”

Turner said it is difficult to find work following retirement in Utah, as he can’t take a position connected to the Utah retirement system for 12 months. He said it’s not uncommon for police officers to look for work outside the state after retirement, with the option to return in a year.

By applying for the job in Ferndale, Turner said it had little risk because he enjoyed working in Grantsville. If he didn’t get the job, he would have been glad to stay. The process of applying for the job was a good reminder of why he does the work he does.

“It makes you review and realize why you’re in the job and what your true beliefs are for the theories of policing,” he said.

Turner said he has worked with hundreds of different officers in his professional career, including training around the country, and had high praise for his colleagues in Grantsville.

“I can honestly say the people here are some of the best people I’ve ever worked with, staff as well as police,” he said. “The administration has been very supportive the whole time, and they value their public safety.”

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the city wishes Turner the best in his future endeavors and hopes the chief will stop by in future.

“I thought he was doing an excellent job,” Marshall said. “And I’m sure he’ll be hard to be replace and will be missed.”