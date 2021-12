A child was hit on 100 South in Tooele City after chasing a ball in the road on Tuesday evening.

A juvenile was running after a ball in the road near 100 South and 50 West in Tooele around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Chris Thompson, with the Tooele City Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a truck heading west on 100 South had hit the child.

The child suffered from minor injuries with possible broken bones, according to Thompson.