Chip Thayne Anderson was reunited with his “Baby Girl” on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. He was born on Nov. 18, 1978. He lived his life helping anyone who needed it, which is now carried on with his gift of organ donation. He also loved his family and especially his girls.

He was a highly skilled mechanic, equipment operator and truck driver. A Jack-of-all-trades was he. He was the self-proclaimed “Tigger and Redneck.”

He is survived by his wife, Necole Anderson; daughters, Kayllah Anderson, Jolene (Shawn) Brissette, and Dustee Anderson; granddaughters Arianna and Alizabeth Land, and Serenity Brissette; parents Hoy and Verna Anderson; brothers Alan (Heather) Anderson and Kelly Anderson; mother-in-law Daiva Cicconi; and many nephews and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by big brother Jack Anderson, father-in-law Greg Cicconi, Grandma Loretta Thompson, Grandma and Grandpa Anderson, Grandma and Grandpa Johnson, and most of all his little Diva Caessea Lynn Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Grantsville 10th ward church, 81 N. Church St., Grantsville, Utah, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com