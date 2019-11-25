Christmas Coloring Book released, filled with contest fun for children

Thursday’s edition of the Transcript Bulletin included the newspaper’s Annual Christmas Coloring Book.

Packed full with 52 pages, this year’s coloring book includes contest entries for youth ages 7-12. Most entries feature two age categories, but that may vary, so check each page for that entry’s categories and prizes.

All entries must be colored and dropped off at the location for each page’s sponsor by the end of their business day on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. One entry per store per child.

Any medium — paints, colored pencils, markers, crayons, or others — may be used to color the picture.

Each store will judge their own contest. All judges’ decisions are final.

Make sure to fill out the back of each page with the entrant’s information: name, address, phone number and age group. Drop off the entries at the store whose name and logo appear on the bottom of each page.

Employee family members are not eligible for their store’s contest, but they may enter the contest for other stores.

Additional coloring books are available for free at the Transcript Bulletin office at 58 N. Main Street in Tooele City, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy coloring and remember: the more pages you enter, the higher your chances are of winning!