Each year the Transcript Bulletin brings a multi-paged book of Christmas coloring fun, along with a contest sponsored by local businesses, to children in Tooele Valley.

The Transcript Bulletin’s Annual Christmas Coloring Book was included as a special supplement in the Nov. 18, 2021 edition of the Transcript Bulletin.

The contest is open to children 12 and under. In most cases the contest has two seperate age categories, at some stores this may vary.

All entries must be received at the sponsoring store no later than Wednesday, December 22 with a one entry per child limit. Due to COVID-19, some stores ask that the colored pages be dropped off in a box outside the business.

Each store will judge their own entrants with the judges’ decision accepted as final. Pages colored by children outside the age groups will be disqualified.

Paints, color pencils, markers, crayons and other similar methods of coloring may be used.

Each page has the logo and address of the sponsoring store along with the age groups and prizes. Pages must be dropped off at each place of business. The back of the page space for the name, address, age, and phone number for the entrant. Be sure to complete this information so that the winning entrants can be notified.

Employees’ family members are not eligible to win for their store, but may enter at other participating stores.

Along with distributing books with last week’s newspaper, books were delivered to Tooele Valley schools and are available for free at the Transcript-Bulletin office at 58 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

Judging is to be held on Thursday, December 2021, at 5 p.m.