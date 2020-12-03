Need something for your kids to do at home?

The Transcript Bulletin Christmas Coloring book is included in today’s paper. It is also available in a yellow/red stand at the outside front corner of the Transcript Bulletin building at 58 N. Main Street in Tooele. It is available 24/7.

The coloring book will also be available at our newspaper stands in the Grantsville and Stansbury Soelberg’s Market stores. Coloring books will also be delivered to elementary schools in Tooele Valley on Friday.

There are 48 separate coloring contest pages with over $2,000 in prizes for ages 0-12.

Instructions are listed on each page. Get yours today!