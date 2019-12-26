Christmas magic of Polar Express comes alive at museum

Local children and their families immersed themselves in Christmas magic by taking a literary trip aboard The Polar Express in a local Christmas pastime.

In coordination with the Tooele Valley Museum and Historical Park, the Tooele City Library hosted Polar Express in the Park at the local railroad depot to help bring the story to life.

The amenities available at the event included an elf hunt, a light display, a photo station, and the centerpiece experience was a reading of the classic Christmas story “The Polar Express.” It was retold in a retired military train car at the museum to further absorb the readers into the visuals and charm of the timeless tale.

The children and their families were met with a conductor who checked them onto the train. They were given popcorn and invited to sit anywhere on the train to hear the reading of the story.

According to the Jami Carter, the director of the Tooele City library, although the event has been happening for roughly six years, hosting it at the train museum is what sets it apart from years past.

“One of the things that I liked the most about this event was that to some folks, the museum is still relatively undiscovered,” Carter said.

“It’s a gem honestly, and it’s so beautiful. There’s something for everyone, and for the kids, it truly added a touch of magic,” Carter said. “In talking with people who were there, having those trains there, along with the elf hunt, was a lot of fun for them. No one was upset until they had to leave – I could hear the crying of some of the kids there asking their parents why they had to go home,” she said.

Hosting the event at the old train depot has brought a new energy to the annual event, according to Carter. The first year that the event was held, she recalled the Tooele City Library staff doing the story experience in the library’s community room in one run-through.

Because of the community interest, they started to accommodate more people by doing several readings in the subsequent years. Eventually, because of issues with capacity, the decision was made to hold the event at the train museum, Carter said.

“There’s just something about this one being outside with the trains that just seemed to spark more interest,” Carter said.

“We had approximately 250 people in the first run-through and they were completely absorbed in that experience and comforted,” she said. “I also loved that there was a way for the kids to get the wiggles out after the reading by participating in the elf hunt. That’s why I like doing programs for families. We delineate space for you to be yourself.”

The event felt like “pure community,” Carter said, while noting her desire to hold the event at the museum for years to come.

“I moved here for this,” she said. “I’m proud to be in this community because of the engagement from people and last night was an indicator of this. It was just so positive and I love living here for that reason. It’s the people here that make it worthwhile.”