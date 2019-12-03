Christmas parade delivers Santa Claus and lights up Grantsville’s Main Street

Frigid, 17 degree weather wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of Grantsville residents or the cheer of the local Grantsville Christmas Light parade in its eighth showing Saturday evening.

Young and old flocked to Main Street to experience the light show put on by the procession at the annual parade.

Perched atop a fire truck, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus led the parade as the grand marshal and ushered in the holiday season, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall.

Miss Grantsville City Serria Leavitt, accompanied by first and second attendants, Autumn Wade and Alexandria Wood, also rode in the parade.

The parade started at Grantsville City Hall at 6 p.m. and progressed down Main Street, concluding at the Grantsville City Fire Department where Santa and Mrs. Claus awaited to greet families and hear children’s Christmas wishes.

The Grantsville City royalty passed out cookies and refreshments for the families waiting in line to see Santa.

After its inaugural year in 2012, the Christmas Light Parade was combined with Grantsville’s annual Santa Parade in 2013, in which Santa Claus is escorted into town to meet with the city’s children.

“Santa Claus was always brought in the Saturday after Thanksgiving and sometimes the participation wasn’t what you’d expect, so we combined the parades and started it at night,” Marshall.

“We’ve had a lot of participation bringing in Santa Claus with the light parade and allowing the children to see him and give their Christmas wishes to start the holiday season,” Marshall said.

Marshall shared that his favorite part about the light parade are the features that make it distinctive to Tooele Valley.

“I think some of the decorations that people put on their vehicles and floats really light up the evening and make it somewhat different from the other parades,” Marshall said. “The new and exciting ways that people light up their floats really make this parade stand out in a unique way.”