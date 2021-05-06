Chubby’s Café Tooele hosts first Cajun festival

Louisiana owner brings alligator, crawfish and live music to Tooele ♦

Looking for some Crawfish, alligator, and other southern dishes? Chubby’s Café in Tooele will host their first cajun festival on May 15.

The restaurant is planning on flying in 600 to 100 pounds of live crawfish for the festival, according to Joe Moak, owner and manager of Chubby’s Café.

Moak said crawfish is full of flavor.

“The way we cook our crawfish, it’s super flavorful,” Moak said. “I would almost say that it tastes like a gamey lobster. It’s basically the same type of meat as lobster, but it is a little bit more gamey and has a lot more flavor.”

During the festival, the crawfish meal will come with a pound of crawfish, a side of corn, and potatoes.

Besides crawfish, Moak and his employees will be serving boudin — a cajun sausage, beignets — a type of a scone, gumbo jambalaya, and cooking an alligator on the grill.

From noon to 2 p.m. there will be a live alligator and a snapping turtle people will be able to take photos with, and a band.

The band will return for dinner from 5 to 6:30 or 7 p.m., according to Moak.

There will also be a bounce house for children.

“It’s going to be fun for the kids, especially with how crappy last year was,” Moak said, speaking about the pandemic.

Although this is the first time that Chubby’s in Tooele has hosted their cajun festival, other Chubby’s locations host one every year.

“We actually are from Louisiana,” said Moak speaking about himself and his family. “We kind of grew up having crawfish boils. This is just kind of a part of our family. A couple years ago we wanted to have an event out in our Pleasant Location and we’ve done it quite a bit as a family, so we decided to open it up to the public.”

Moak said that everyone should come out and try Chubby’s crawfish.

“This is something that a lot of people haven’t experienced before, you know? It’s something that we grew up doing- gumbo, boudin, jambalaya. This was a regular meal for us, so we love sharing the cajun culture with people who haven’t quite tried it yet. I think it is going to be something fun for people who have yet to experience it,” Moak said.

The festival begins at noon at 1211 N. Main Street and goes until 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in the crawfish meal will need to buy tickets but those interested in the alligator, boudin, beignets, and gumbo jambalaya don’t need to purchase tickets.

Tickets can be purchased in store for $10.95 or at chubbyscafe.ut.com.

The restaurant will still be serving their usual menu and be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

‘It’s going to be a good time together,” said Moak. “A good time for people to enjoy together and for people to enjoy food and friends and music.”