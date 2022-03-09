Chubbys hosting fundraiser for family 

Chubby’s restaurant located at 1211 N. Main Street in Tooele City will be putting on a fundraiser to help a family who recently lost a child.

The fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday and end at 9 p.m., when the restaurant closes. All of the profit for the day will be donated to the family’s foundation they would like to create to help raise awareness about suicide.

The restaurant will also be selling t-shirts at the fundraiser.

“Talking with the mother, it was a very tragic thing that happened,” said Joe Moak, Chubby’s owner. “She has been so kind and willing to share her son’s story with everyone to hopefully stop this from happening again.”

Moak encourages members of the community to come out for the fundraiser.

“Our main goal for this fundraiser is to help spread awareness,” he said. “Hopefully it will help us teach kindness.”